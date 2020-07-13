Stormi and True adorable in his private jet !

The daughter of Kylie Jenner poses next to True in a private jet. Khloé Kardashian posted a picture on his Instagram.

Stormi and a True pose in the private jet of Kylie Jenner. They are so adorable with your hair braided ! MCE tells you more !

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are closer than ever ! Especially since the two women are mothers. A way to share more family moments.

The two young people, women love to receive on their accounts of Instagram. Khloé Kardashian has about 116 million subscribers. The Face of Kylie Jenner, who has more than $ 185 million. This is huge !

The sisters are, therefore, known in the whole world ! Who loves to share your day with your subscribers. Therefore, Khloé posting a lot of photos of the family. And Kylie would prefer to appear in sexy outfits ! Or to take a stand in front of the beautiful scenery.

Anyway, Khloé and Kylie have a lot in common with their fans !

Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, stands next to his cousin !

Khloé Kardashian file the perfect love with their love ! Since we got back together, she is very happy. Therefore, it shares much more in their networks.

So she posted a new picture in your account of Instagram. In it, we could then see, it is True, and Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner.

All the two had braids beautiful ! Appear all dressed in black. Looks like a pair of binoculars ! True shows a chain of gold, with marking your name on it. A true gangsta !

A cliché too cute ! Fans have been delighted. In fact, the photo has gained more than 2 400 000 like. Then comment. ” Oh my god, stop !! Very cute cousins “” best friends forever “” they grow so fast…“.

Fans will love ! Khloé Kardashian wrote. “Only a small piece of our tribe of love “. The daughter of Kylie Jenner and the Truth is shown very close to sitting quietly in his private jet. We love it !

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner is a baby – Kylie Jenner Instagram – kylie jenner photos, Kylie Jenner-star – Kylie jenner stormi – Kylie Jenner reality tv – Kylie Jenner Real