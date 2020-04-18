Stormi broke out at the pool with Travis Scott !

During the containment, Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott knows how to deal with it. The little girl broke out to the pool !

The containment, Stormi she loves it ! The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is granted a day at the pool with his dad.

From the top of its 2-year, Stormi Webster is a real star. The little girl does not have an account Instagram, but she can count on its mum and dad for filming moments of life.

With its 170 million subscribers, Kylie has built an empire with his own line of cosmetics. The young woman, confined to her californian villa occupies his days set the scene with his daughter.

The program, a workshop making of cakes. The pretty brunette has prepared for Easter with her little Stormi. And the result is magnificent : chocolate eggs, figurines giant and meals… The sister of Kendall has put the small dishes in the large.

A few days ago, the influenceuse shared videos of his little Stormi. The opportunity for internet users to see that as the girl grows, she pronounced other words.

Thus, Stormi Webster calls his mom Mommy Gooseunderstand Mother Goose. A nice nickname that Kylie seems to enjoy it.

Stormi spends the day at the pool with Travis Scott

No one knows if Kylie Jenner is so confined with Travis Scott. A few hours ago, the rapper was posting so on Snapchat several Stories of his day spent with Stormi.

The young man has thus taken advantage of the california sun for playing with her daughter at the pool. And the least we can say is that the father of the family has referred to just.

The small Stormi was like a fish in the water. In her little bathing suit one piece white, the daughter of Kylie Jenner barbotait such as a white goose. Adorable !

Amazed, his father was not able to resist the urge to film his daughter. And one can understand it !

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : news Kylie Jenner – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner 2020 – Kylie jenner stormi – kylie jenner travis scott – Kylie Jenner Travis Scott all – stormi webster