Stormi draws with chalk the whole family !

Kylie Jenner just posted a beautiful drawing of his daughter, Stormi, via his story Instagram ! Internet users are likely to have reacted to it !

As it is cute ! Kylie Jenner comes posting an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi ! A work made in chalk… MCE TV tells you more !

In this period of containment, everything is good to pass the time ! Thus, the beautiful Kylie Jenner has left his two year old daughter draw on the floor of the garden with the chalk ! In effect, Stormi took the opportunity to draw the whole family !

Saturday 25 April 2020, the pretty mother of 22-year-old has shared the work of his daughter via his story Instagram ! A design that people have loved to comment on ! In effect, the accounts fans of Kylie are many to have posted this photo !

A cliché that it leaves you see below ! In addition to small stick figures representing the members of his family, a lovely rose is also comic ! There is no doubt that Kylie Jenner has so given a helping hand to his daughter to make this work !

Kylie Jenner, the users comment on the drawing

As each the post Kylie Jennerthe drawing at the chalk of his daughter, has been highly commented on ! MCE TV offers you the chance to discover a few messages from internet users which are very likely to have reacted to this drawing of a family !

“This photo leaves me puzzled… I don’t know if it is Kylie who draws very, very bad… Or if it is sa girl of barely two years, which draws already as well ! ”

Or even : “Too cute this photo ! Stormi has been drawing all his family that must be deeply missed during this confinement… It is too cabbage ! “ Can you also read on the social network !

Messages that will be so very pleased with the beautiful Kylie is more active than ever on Instagram since the beginning of the confinement !

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner chalk – Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie Jenner instagram strory – Kylie jenner stormi – Kylie Jenner stormi drawing – Kylie Jenner story instagram