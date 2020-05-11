Stormi is her gift of mother’s day !

Yesterday it was mother’s day in the United States. And for Kylie Jenner, Stormi is the most beautiful gift she could have hoped for.

It was a special day. The day of moms. Don’t worry in France the mother’s day does not fall on the same day, you haven’t missed anything ! But for Kylie Jenner, his greatest gift as a mom is his daughter : Stormi.

The young woman has the air of having spent a good day ! On Instagram she shared several photos of her daughter Stormi. We see the small girl out of the bathroom with a towel wrapped on his head.

A small grimace of love that melts his mom. Kylie Jenner wrote in the caption. ” My little love to me. What an unbelievable gift to be a mother. Happy mother’s day to all the moms. “

Kylie is a mother for two years now. The little one is born on February 1, 2018 of his love with Travis Scott. So this is the second mothers day for the mom of 22 years. A moment she considers special.

Kylie Jenner spends a happy mother’s day

In addition, throughout his day, Kylie Jenner has been spoiled. She shares in her story of their day. You can see many flowers several bouquets but also cakes that look delicious.

The young woman took the opportunity well. It is surrounded by the love of his daughter, but also for sweets ! On his story it is thus seen his daughter playing with yellow roses. The bouquets will then appear by the dozens around it !

Kylie Jenner looks more than happy surrounded by so much love. Stormi has not yet the age to make gifts to her mom but in one of his story we see a plates painted and feet in paint. A work of art of the small ?

In short, the young mother is happy and shows it to all his fans ! She no longer has to wait until next year for another day between mother and daughter !

