Stormi is her priority after her breakup with Travis!

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is totally Stormi gaga. The star does her utmost to ensure that her daughter doesn’t miss anything.

If Kylie Jenner has a busy daily life, her priority remains above all her little Stormi. And with her ex Travis Scott, the pretty brunette does many activities with the girl. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shocked everyone by ending their romance. Despite their break-up, the ex-lovers have always maintained a good relationship.

Their priority is above all the well-being of their little Stormi. And to do so, they do a lot of activities together.

Last weekend, the trio was seen all smiles at Laguna Beach. A source close to Kylie Jenner has also confided in HollywoodLife.

“When Kylie and Travis were broken, it was obvious that their only priority, no matter what happened between them, was co-parenting and the happiness Stormi of”, has delivered the informant.

Kylie Jenner wants the best for Stormi!

According to HollywoodLife, Kylie Jenner wants her daughter not to suffer from her breakup with Travis Scott. In addition, Travis Scott would also make concessions to ensure that everything goes for the best.

“Kylie is comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends,” said the anonymous source.

She also added: “But she always wanted Stormi to know that both her parents will take care of her despite what is going on in their relationship. “

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott know they can count on each other. And for now, their co-parenting model seems to be working well.

“ Kylie thinks her parents were amazing role models for her growing up because even though she grew up in a big family, they were always there for her,” the source told HollywoodLife.

But also: “Kylie wants to convey that same feeling to her daughter. She wants to make sure that Stormi has the same sense of security ”. Good values ​​in short.