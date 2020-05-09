Stormi looks more and more to Travis Scott !

Kylie Jenner has had a little girl there are more than a year. The starlet has unveiled a new photo of Stormi and she looks like her father !

Kylie Jenner loves to take care of Stormi and she post very often photos of his child. Also, the girl looks more and more to Travis Scott !

There are more than a year, Kylie Jenner has had a little girl, and the starlet loves being a mum. In fact, she cares for her child, and she even makes her first priority. However, the starlet broke up with Travis Scott as everyone had hoped of engagement. The sister of Kendall Jenner has turned the page and she wants to stay on good terms with his example In fact, she did everything to protect her child.

Kylie Jenner post very often photos of Stormi and the child is growing well. In fact, it is more and more beautiful and she already seems to have a lot in common with Travis Scott. The starlet said that her daughter loved music just like his example Then, it seems that Stormi also looks physically a lot to his dad. Moreover, the star has proved that with an all-new photo !

Kylie Jenner : Her daughter looks more and more to Travis Scott !

There are a few hours, Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture of her daughter. We find Stormi in a tee-shirt ample with a cactus drawn on the back. And then, she wears jeans type boyfriend with sneakers yellow. The little girl seems to have adopted the look of Travis Scott and she is adorable in this outfit. In any case, the new picture has fallen in love with the fans and it is clear that the little girl has the traits of his father !

See this publication on Instagram love of my life 🤍 A publication shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) the 10 Jan. 2020 at 12 :58 pm PST

Stormi could soon become a star like his dad and she loves his music. In any case, in this outfit, the child of Kylie Jenner looks a lot like Travis Scott. The fans loved the photo since it has gathered over 4 million likes. Then, internet users are likely to find that the girl is the spitting image of his father ! “The daughter of his father,” said a fan. “She is so beautiful,” said another user.

