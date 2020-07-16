Stormi poses like a star with a Louis Vuitton bag !

Kylie Jenner has made a small madness of her daughter Stormi. In the Canvas, the cousin of the North took the pose with Louis Vuitton bag.

Nothing is too much trouble your little Stormi… The latest news, Kylie Jenner was offered a amazing Louis Vuitton bag. MCE TV of all.

At this point, Kylie Jenner is in crisis. For a start, your “it is possible “ sextape it could leak on the web.

The star and her mother Kris Jenner would put the bite on them to avoid a great scandal. In parallel to all this, the last day of excursion in the Canyon of the Antelope is also controversial.

In fact, Kylie Jenner is accused of having used your ” white privilege “ to make your trip in the land amerindian.

As a reminder, the local population has been hard hit by the the pandemic of Covid-19. With this trip, the beautiful brunette has multiplied the risk of contamination…

For the moment, the business woman is fi the attacks in the web. But it seems to be made low-profile… or almost !

Has see photos, Kylie Jenner benefits of to his family. A few hours ago, the business woman has immortalized his daughter on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner : Her daughter Stormi the buzz is all about with your Louis Vuitton bag !

As you can see, the small Stormi was dressed in a suit of white color, very fashionable. But another detail has attracted the attention of internet users.

In fact, the cousin of the North has taken the pose with a sublime leather bag Louis Vuitton. The white version with the logo of the brand of all the colors, the costs of… 1180 dollars !

The official site of Louis Vuitton features, in addition, the merit of this creation. The bag would be “extremely lightweight and big enough for a smartphone, cards and keys “.

But nothing is too good for his daughter. Kylie Jenner is often the heat of the blue card for the spoil.

From the top of the 2 years, the girl has a the guard dress worthy of a princess. Very often, the daughter of Travis Scott features sets, Chanel, Dior, Versace, and many others… A true fashionista. So Cute !

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner news – kylie jenner buzz – Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie jenner stormi – Kylie Jenner Stormi Buzz Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Stormi