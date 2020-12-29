CELEBRITIES

STORMI WILL STEAL YOUR HEART AS SHE DISPLAYS CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS WITH MOM KYLIE JENNER

Posted on

If you follow Kylie Jenner, you already know how sweet her daughter Stormi is and yet another demonstration came in the video posted on YouTube for Christmas.

The 23-year-old star accompanied the fans on a tour of her house decorated for the holidays, together with the child born from love with the ex Travis Scott and who will turn three next February.

Stormi steals the show and will steal your heart in several tender moments, such as at the beginning when he greets viewers by exclaiming: ” Hi YouTube, Merry Christmas “!

Later, in front of a robot-shaped decoration, he imitates the metallic voice saying: ” I am a robot ” and then hugs her mother tightly.

Towards the end of the clip, he points out which stocking is hanging over the fireplace and which is her mother’s, then begins chanting “Jingle Bells”.

Crush play and get ready to melt!

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top