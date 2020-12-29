STORMI WILL STEAL YOUR HEART AS SHE DISPLAYS CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS WITH MOM KYLIE JENNER

If you follow Kylie Jenner, you already know how sweet her daughter Stormi is and yet another demonstration came in the video posted on YouTube for Christmas.

The 23-year-old star accompanied the fans on a tour of her house decorated for the holidays, together with the child born from love with the ex Travis Scott and who will turn three next February.

Stormi steals the show and will steal your heart in several tender moments, such as at the beginning when he greets viewers by exclaiming: ” Hi YouTube, Merry Christmas “!

Later, in front of a robot-shaped decoration, he imitates the metallic voice saying: ” I am a robot ” and then hugs her mother tightly.

Towards the end of the clip, he points out which stocking is hanging over the fireplace and which is her mother’s, then begins chanting “Jingle Bells”.

Crush play and get ready to melt!