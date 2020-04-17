Story of the morning: Shaquille O’neal gives the MMA and its many championships NBA

Shaquille O’neal is one of the most dominant players and the most successful in the history of the NBA. During his career of 19 years, O’neal has won four NBA titles and numerous accolades and records, which eventually led to his induction into the hall of fame basketball Naismith Memorial in 2016. And surprisingly, Shaq attributes much of his success in MMA.

In speaking recently with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, O’neal discussed his fandom of MMA and said that he thought that the cross training in MMA was responsible for his championships in the NBA.

“The MMA is the reason I became a champion,” said O’neal. “I have always practiced basketball. It was not enough. Because when I was playing basketball, it was more of the fight. Then, when I trained MMA with Jon Burke, one of my friends in Orlando, I’m back into the best shape of my life. It was in 2000. Won. Dominated.

“I am a creature of habit. Once again, has won a second national championship. Once again, won the third championship. I became cute, I went away from it, lost. I was traded to Miami, I made it again, I won the fourth championship. “

O’neal said that he was introduced to MMA by the former heavyweight champion lightweight of the UFC, Vitor Belfort, and that he quickly fell in love with this sport. Since then, Shaq has become a staple of most of the major events of the UFC, and with all its time close to the sport, he thinks that MMA fighters are among the best athletes in the world, which is one of the things that he loves the sport.

“MMA is something that has always held my heart rate,” said Shaq. “This is something that interests me a lot. I’m a guy physically. I love the physicality. You talk about athletes, MMA athletes are probably the best athletes on the planet. The training that they undergo, the stuff physical that they suffer, I went to almost all of the best fights in the UFC, these guys are specimens. I would like to be able to touch some of these guys in the NBA against which I was playing like that. So I’m definitely a fan of MMA. ”

But this is not just a fan. O’neal is still training and, at a given time, was legitimately interested in the competition. In 2010, rumors circulated about the veteran south Korean professional fight O’neal, Hong-man Choi, a giant giant, measuring 7 feet, 3 inches and weighing in at 353 pounds. O’neal said that he was interested in the battle, but unfortunately, nothing came.

“Listen, I called Hong-man Choi a long time ago because I’ve never fought anyone my size,” said Shaq. “Since I was 10 years old, I heard the phrase:” Pick someone your size! “So at the time, a few years ago, if he was ready to fight, I would have fought. . . I just mention it. I wanted someone to come back, in fact, I wanted to [UFC President] Dana [White] go back and install it but nobody has ever done. . . I would certainly have tried. ”

Dana White probably gives a kick to this missed opportunity.

There was a time, there was not so long ago, when Shaq saying something like that would have been the only one spoken of in the circles of MMA for a week. The sport has come a long way.

Thank you for reading and see you tomorrow.

