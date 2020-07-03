Strange Things of the season 4 : filming still backward, the release date also

A couple of months ago, we discovered with the excitement of a first teaser of season 4 of the strangest Things, that we promised the return of the iconic character And new sets. You want another ? Can be, unfortunately, very complicated, guilt – you’ve guessed it, the epidemic of Covid-19.

Georgia face to the virus

While the virus appeared a few days after the beginning of the filming of the new episodes, which logically forced the production to stop, the Hollywood Reporter reveals today that the team is not close to finding the trays. The past July 1, the State of Georgia, the epicenter of many shootings in the united states, including Strange Things – in effect, has counted up to 3 000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.

In other words, the virus is still very active and therefore it is not possible to imagine a return to normal life without taking your time and protections. And it is precisely this that is gradually being put in place. Where the governor has already given the green light to the resumption of the projects of film/series (this is what makes living in the State is nearly $ 2 billion that should be injected in the economy of the 18 months), many productions and studios, the local thinking to the best solutions and protocols to follow to ensure the safety of all and avoid incurring new forced.

Strangest things takes its time

Also, the Hollywood Reporter reveal “Sources have told us that the cast of the strange Things that had been forewarned that the production of season 4 trying to resume the September 17, 2020“. Yes, it is still very far away and this is not a very good news.

In the first place, time will not be the same at this time of year [printemps/été vs automne/hiver]this could force the writers to reshape the episodes (and the return of part of the sequences ?). In second place, with a report of the shooting of 6 months, it is clear that you put online on Netflix will be shifted in 6 months. Therefore, to prepare psychologically for the new episodes Strange Things may not be prior to the issuance in late spring, early summer 2021. Strongly the appearance of a vaccine !