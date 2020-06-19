Strange Things of the season 4 : the series inspired by a true story ?

Did you know that ? Strange Things, the teen series of science-fiction to the success of Netflix is based on a true story ! This may sound totally surprising, given the content of the plot of the show yet. The adventures of Eleven – (Millie Bobby Brown) and their small friends created by Matt Ross and a Fool, very probably, have been born at the origin of an operation of the CIA held in secret until 2001, the date on which it was made public. In fact, it is the project MKUltra conducted by the united States from 1953 to more than 80 institutions around the country, including hospitals, prisons and universities. A program of top-secret, that it was, therefore, the objective of developing new weapons and kinetic as the mind control techniques and hypnosis are very high, during the cold war that pitted the united States and Russia.

Eleven during the experiments of dr. Brenner

As in a science fiction movie, the secret of the operation had the only purpose for the control of the human mind of an opponent. A difficult goal to achieve, which, however, has been the subject of thousands of experiments illegal test subjects involuntary in the united States and Canada. A story that reminds us, unequivocally, the narrative arc, Terry Ives and her daughter, the fame of the Eleven, kidnapped and raised illegally by their ability to psycho-kinetically heritable in the laboratory of Hawkins. A project of glauco established by dr. Martin Brenner in the 70’s that bears the name of…… (you guessed it) project MK-Ultra ! It is the same as that actually existed as well. Take a look also to this theory about the mindflayer and the laboratory of Hawkins, which could explain all that in Strangest Things.