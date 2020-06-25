Strange things : the creators have known for a long time how is going to end the series

The confidence of trust. Since the launch of season 3 of ” Strange Things “, on Netflix, in the month of July, fans are eager to know the result. But while the giant of the streaming announced on 3 march that the shooting of the new season had started, the pandemic of sars coronavirus was quickly suspended until further order. A few days later, David Harbour – who plays Jim Hopper – revealed during a live Instagram, that the first few episodes that have had to leave early next year. A date that now has a strong possibility of being extended, since the cast has not yet returned to the study. On the 19th of last June, the two creators of ” Strange Things “, the brothers Fool have, it seems, wanted to play with the nerves of fans of the fantasy series. In an interview with the magazine “Deadline “the duo has claimed that he knew from a long time how the adventure end. “We like to approach each season as a complete story. We have a mythology is quite extensive and rich (…) We have almost 25 pages in the universe of “the strangest Things” that only a small handful of people that saw it. Season after season, we turn the pages, and we reveal a little more. So that we know where we are going. And we know that the end is already a good time “, they explain. Highly anticipated, the new batch of episodes should also have a couple of guest stars. “We have two fresh of this year. It is a very fun way to get to know their idols in the fact. You know, they write on a piece of paper and ask them if they are willing to do, ” added Matt and Ross Silly, however, without revealing his identity. The image of the followers of the series “Peak Blinders” – including the season 5 should not be available before 2022, that is to say, of “the strangest Things” will also have to demonstrate great patience.

A season 4 of the wait

[Attention spoilers] On the 14th of last February, Netflix released the first teaser of season 4. A short video that ensures the return of Jim Hopper, supposedly dead at the end of the last episode. In fact, the latest images show the chief of police for Hawkins, in the flesh, imprisoned in a forced-labor camp in Russia. A cliffhanger that promises a result-based. As for the casting, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Luke), Noah Schnapp (It) and Winona Ryder (Joyce), among other things, will be always of the party.