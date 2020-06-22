Strange things : the scripts for season 4 is officially ready

Zach Shipman
The team of screenwriters of the series “strangest Things” on Netflix just confirmed that all the scripts of season 4 has officially ended and that they are ready to be shot. Season 4 is expected to say more about the fate of Jim Hopper.

Strangest things : a cult series

Strange Things it is a series with Netflix, which was started in the year 2016, and met with great success. The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon playing on the nostalgia of the 1980s, the combination of elements of the adventure films in the Steven Spielberg of the epoch of the elements and terrifying novels of Stephen King. Strange Things made famous on the part of some members of the cast Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Millie Bobby Brown. The series has been a real springboard for these three artists who are now turning in many productions. Even if seasons 2 and 3 have been more criticized than the first one, the show remains for the time being the undisputed reference.

Strangest things : coming soon season 4

We don’t know much about this season 4 at the moment. A trailer, however, has teasé the return of the sheriff of the Hopper (David Harbour). Good news for fans of this iconic character of the show. Today, the Twitter account of Strange Things he has published a photograph showing a stack of scripts with the title “The strangest Things 4 : the complete season “. The message is clear : the writers have finished writing the season 4.

