Strange things : the scripts for season 4 is officially ready

The team of screenwriters of the series “strangest Things” on Netflix just confirmed that all the scripts of season 4 has officially ended and that they are ready to be shot. Season 4 is expected to say more about the fate of Jim Hopper.

Strangest things : a cult series

Strange Things it is a series with Netflix, which was started in the year 2016, and met with great success. The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon playing on the nostalgia of the 1980s, the combination of elements of the adventure films in the Steven Spielberg of the epoch of the elements and terrifying novels of Stephen King. Strange Things made famous on the part of some members of the cast Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Millie Bobby Brown. The series has been a real springboard for these three artists who are now turning in many productions. Even if seasons 2 and 3 have been more criticized than the first one, the show remains for the time being the undisputed reference.

Strangest things : coming soon season 4

We don’t know much about this season 4 at the moment. A trailer, however, has teasé the return of the sheriff of the Hopper (David Harbour). Good news for fans of this iconic character of the show. Today, the Twitter account of Strange Things he has published a photograph showing a stack of scripts with the title “The strangest Things 4 : the complete season “. The message is clear : the writers have finished writing the season 4.

The news is not surprising, given that the production of season 4 will begin in marchbefore being delayed by the pandemic Covid-19. Therefore, the greater part of the writing should already be concluded at this stage. But this is still good news for the fans who are looking forward to this new adventure. By the time the plot of this new season is being kept secret. Only the title of the first episode has been discovered : “The Hellfire Club “. However, there are a couple of theories that have emerged in the network. Some fans think, for example, that the character of the Hopper has revealed the trailer would actually be a clone of the hero originally played by David del Puerto. A hypothesis that we will leave you to judge the credibility. Netflix still has not revealed the release date of season 4. Matter to follow therefore.