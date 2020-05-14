Stranger Things : an actor tease of the revelations to be important in season 4 – News Series

If one starts to be familiar with the band children of Stranger Things, we still do not know much about the characters as adults.

Warning : spoilers about the end of season 3 !

After the hearings record of the season 3 of Stranger Things, proudly announced by Netflix, fans have had to wait for the arrival of the fourth season a little less time than in the previous one, which took us almost two years to be broadcast. But the shutdown of all the productions of the platform because of the crisis in global health could lead to several delays and impact the flagship series. And if it doesn’t prevent us from sleeping at night, it is still curious to know how the series is going to justify that Jim Hooper (David Harbour) survived the explosion at the end of season 3 and how it will succeed to escape from the soviet prison in which he is engaged.

It would also be interesting to see if the quality of the series is going to continue to degrade after a third season disappointing (to us) and if the next will be really more dark and scary than the first three, as teasé the actor Joe Keery, who portrays the teenager Steve Harrington. If it was a little difficult to believe that the series can really pay in the terror, we hope that, with the characters older and more independent, the plot will darken or deepen a little more.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim (David Harbour)

One of the keys to achieve this would be to rework the writing of the characters adults (mainly Joyce and Jim), which clearly leaves something to be desired since the launch of the series. In season 3, the sheriff, a gruff is straightforwardly transformed into a running-gag awkward, normally this should restore its balance in season 4. Present at the last Comic Con of Liverpool, David Harbour had teasé several revelations around his character in a video which has just landed on the internet :

“There are three elements that we established in season 2 and if we do not dig, it will mean that they are bad writers. And the brothers Duffer are very good. So, I know precisely that the season 4 you is a large, and even huge, revelation about the past of Hooper. I am so excited to unveil this aspect of the character.

This is one of the things that I know from the very beginning and we have not yet exploited, but eventually we’re going to do, and so important. This is what I love the most in him and that you don’t know yet, but it is related with New York, the Vietnam and Dad. I am very happy that you know more about it and of course, it is related to its behavior with Eleven and Joyce and this kind of things.”

David Harbour has evoked in a scene from season 2 where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) found in the attic of Hooper three cardboard boxes with imprint New York, Vietnam and Dad written on it, which should teach us more about the history of this sheriff evil licked which has surely leaked to be also lonely.

It is also assumed that season 4 will take us outside of the small town of Hawkins, already to make us into the USSR to find Jim, and probably to find the family Byers who has decided to relocate after the terrible events of the season 3 (and we do not want them not even for that).

While waiting to find out when season 4 will be available on Netflix, our review of the season 3 of Stranger Things is right here.