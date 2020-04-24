` Stranger Things ” in other original Netflix

In addition to all the other damage he has caused, the coronavirus has delayed the production of several of our favorite series, including the last season of blockbuster Stranger Things Netflix. In the absence of word from Netflix on when we can expect the new season, we can at least be comforted by the fact that the streaming service has established a library of content tailored to fans of the series, including many works that feature members of the cast of the show.

As it has already done for fans of Money in the Heist, Christopher Meir of Netflix Original Movies Review here is to highlight the films and series which include members of the series is very appreciated.

Extraction

David Harbour (aka Jim Hopper ST) appears in this action movie about a mercenary played by Chris Hemsworth (as Thor in the film world as Marvel). The character of Hemsworth must rescue a kidnapped child held hostage by drug lords in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Sierra Burgess is a loser

In this romantic comedy for teens, Sierra (played by Shannon Purser, alias Barb from season 1 of ST) begins to receive texts from the most popular boy of the school, and the two begin to fall in love with one another. The only problem is that these texts were intended for another girl. While the film is now considered to be another movie of Noah Centineo, Netflix had originally bought the movie to enjoy the celebrity cult of Barb / Purser.

Bird flying high

Caleb McLaughlin (alias Lucas ST) appears in this drama tense directed by Stephen Soderberg, and with Andre Holland. The film itself tells the story of a sports agent who tries to put an end to a lockout of the season in NBA with a bold attempt to start a new league run by the players themselves.

The Velvet Buzzsaw

Natalia Dyer (aka Nancy ST) plays a personal assistant modest in this horror film brain / satire of the world of art, The film tells the story of an art critic distinguished (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) and his circle of friends and associates, who all start to get killed after someone tried to steal the work of an artist who died recently.

Eli

Sadie Sink (aka, Max from season 2) is a mysterious nocturnal visitor, encouraging the holder Eli to escape from the strange house in which he seems to be trapped in this horror film. What begins as a story of the haunted house variety of gardens takes a twist that completely changes the film into the final third.

Monster of monster of Frankenstein: Frankenstein

David Harbour (aka Hopper) plays the main role in this funny skit from 30 minutes, which takes the form of a fake documentary on the prospective father-of-Harbour (played by Harbour itself) that has left a legacy surprising as an actor of classical training.

Meetings stuffed (series)

Picking up on the comical character, her character in Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo (aka Dustin on ST) directs and executive produces this show prank hidden camera.

Next original Netflix with the cast of Stranger Things

Netflix has announced the acquisition of Enola Holmes, a version focused on women in the history of Sherlock Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, who is, of course, better known under the name of Eleven on Stranger Things. The film is already completed, and Netflix has announced its intention to release in the fall.

The company is also developing a film entitled “A Time Lost”, which will be produced by Brown and his sister. As this is only in development, so it would probably take some time before it is carried out and it is activated.

Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers in ST) will appear in the next vehicle star Adam Sandler for Netflix, it is called Hubie Halloween. Unless delays associated with COVID, I expect it to be released in the fall.

While the brothers Duffer – the show runners of the series – are not known to have other projects currently at Netflix, the producers 21 Period, the company has developed and packaged the series with the Duffers, produce very active for the service.

They have a comprehensive agreement with Netflix and so far have established a partnership with the service to get to the series I Am Not Okay With This and Netflix has also acquired their Kodachrome film for the american market. For the future, they also have several other series in advanced stages of production, including a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries and a series called Shadow and Bone and Dash & Lily.