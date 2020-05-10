Stranger Things : Millie Bobby Brown explains how she has shot a scene strong in the season 3

Eleven does not have the easy life in this third season of Stranger Things. But the last episode contains a scene particularly strong, in which the young performer has used a small trick to gain authenticity.

WARNING : THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT THE THIRD SEASON OF STRANGER THINGS !

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie Bobby Brown has explained his preparation for a scene is particularly powerful, where she reads a letter left to her attention. The kind of performance difficult for any actor, because it is to convey a lot of emotion in a scene without any real action. In this case, all the weight of a relationship father-daughter buffeted by the force of things, but stronger than ever, despite the fate of Hopper during this third season.

This letter is the transcript of a discussion that Hopper wanted to be with Eleven, but unable to solve, it was finished by bedtime all of his message on paper. The young actress has chosen to push the immersion up to the maximum by refusing to read or hear this speech of the Hopper before the filming of the scene in question.

I didn’t want to read this speech. I didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t want to repeat. I just wanted that you turn a camera on me, and that you could see how I would react.

The effect of surprise to the service of the story

One way to soak up even more of his character to play the scene the way it is most spontaneous and sincere possible, to remove any artificiality in this key scene. An authenticity made possible by the close proximity between Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour (Hopper) : the two actors have become very complicit with the seasons, to the point to incorporate unconsciously a part of this very strong relationship that is shared by Eleven and Hopper.

My reaction to it, it was sheer sadness and devastation, just a child anxious, convinced to have lost his father. It really was the raw emotion, because David and I are very close. It is truly a great person. I think that something that I admire about David is how much he respects girls and women. I said to myself : “Oh my God, this is horrible.” So the emotions were really raw in this scene.

In sum, a scene driven by a reaction to hot, fueled by a true relation of human to human. It was, of course, already excited to see where these events will lead our heroes in a possible fourth season.