Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown gives birth to speculations about the season 4 with a picture on Instagram

ATTENTION, THIS TEXT CONTAINS DIVULGÂCHEURS ABOUT THE LAST SEASON OF STRANGER THINGS!

A new day, new rumors about the next season Stranger Things. This time, it is a photo published Monday on Instagram by the actress Millie Bobby Brown, who has powered the mill speculation.

On the latter, the interpreter of Eleven poses with David Harbour, who played the role of Jim Hopper, who died in an explosion at the end of season 3.

Since then, the rumors are on the rise… Will he be a potential back of the head Hopper?

The least we can say is that his look is talk.

As might have noticed some fans in the comments of the photo, David Harbour has grown his beard.

He did no less for the theories to make their appearance. The idea is the following: Jim had not died, but rather imprisoned in a Russian prison. It might therefore be the famous “American” we are talking about at the end of season 3.

Which would explain the look with the beard thick.

This news is a new momentum of hope for fans of the series, but that’s not all!

Eleven… a villain?

Another theory is also to talk about it… and this last is not the most glorious. In fact, Eleven could be the big bad of season 4.

This is why it is.

On Reddita user by the name of Weedmonkey666 had a special idea. It is considered that the Mind Flayer would have been able to infect Eleven when the latter is being bitten by the creature. Because of this bite, it could be easily controllable.

It was also a shadow which might look like the Mind Flayer on the forehead of Eleven at the end of season 3.



Screenshot Netflix

In the meantime learn a little more about the next season (its date of release, for example), we will have to settle for these few theories…