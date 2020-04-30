Stranger Things : Millie Bobby Brown in Manchester in December 2020

Good news for fans of Stranger Things : Millie Bobby Brown will come again to the Uk to meet his fans. After having participated in the Stranger Fan Meet london People Convention in 2019, the interpreter of Eleven in the hit series from Netflix will, in 2020, the leadership of Manchester in the company of Monopoly Events.

If you want to meet Millie Bobby Brownnote well that it will be present only on 5 December 2020 at the convention For the Love of Sci-Fi. On this occasion, she should take part in a panel at a meeting (50 people maximum), with photo ops and autographs. For this coming exceptional, the british organization has planned a special device, since the actress is expected to sign his autograph and take pictures in an area that includes multiple replica sets Stranger Things.

When will be put on sale the tickets for the edition 2020 of For The Love of Sci-Fi ?

Tickets for the edition 2020 of the convention For The Love of Sci-Fi and the extras Millie Bobby Brown will be available in two sales. A first sale will be held from Monday 9 December and will be restricted to holders of a pass for the edition 2019. They will have a link preferential allowing them to buy tickets and extras (photoshoots, autographs, meetings) of Millie Bobby Brown. No restriction on the number of extras will not be imposed during this sale.

If tickets and extras are still available after this first sale, Monopoly Events will allow the general public to buy from December 11, 2019.