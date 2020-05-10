Stranger Things (Netflix) : Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at the heart of the world Upside Down in season 4 ?

The July 4, 2019, subscribers to Netflix have discovered the third round of the fantasy series Stranger Things . The show was an instant success with over 40 million accounts that have started watching in the week after the release. With a conclusion, leaving many questions without answers, Stranger Things is going to come back in new episodes exploring areas unknown…

As a reminder, season three of Stranger Things initially left thinking to a sense of tranquillity to Hawkins. However, the city did, however, face a new manifestation of evil and the appearance of agents in the pay of Russia did not help this.

A long-standing collaboration between Netflix and the brothers Duffer

Following the public success of the third season, Netflix has focused on the renewal of Stranger Things for a fourth salvo. Ted Sarandos, director of the contents of the platform SVOD said” be delighted to extend its collaboration with the brothers Duffer (the creators of the series) “. In addition, they have agreed to an agreement with the distributor to work on new film projects and shows various.

Concerning the new episodes of Stranger Thingsthe mystery remains looked after. Ted Sarandos wanted to take over a part of the conclusion of the previous season,” We look forward to seeing what the brothers Duffer have in reserve when they go out of the world of the Upside Down “. In addition, Netflix has unveiled a first teaser ending with the sentence,” We are no longer in Hawkins “. This point suggests a geographical movement important to the plot with, possibly, a wider space given to the world of upside down.

What is the release date for season 4 ?

No date has been communicated about the launch of the fourth season of Stranger Things. Relying on the previous years, the series could make his return in the summer of 2020 or 2021. Fans will be able to discover the fate of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) or the sheriff Hopper, (David Harbour)…