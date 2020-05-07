Stranger Things season 3 : Millie Bobby Brown disappointed, she reacts

The end of season 3 of Stranger Things seems to have been resented by Millie Bobby Brown. However, the actress did not hesitate to give his opinion on the web, and we invite you to discover in the course of our article.

While Mike and Eleven, fall in love, it must yet leave Hawkins with his family. This means, therefore, that Eleven and the band of friends must also leave. Thus ends the final episode of Stranger Things season 3. In any case, it is a situation that has caught short, the fans but especially the main actress Millie Bobby Brown. In effect, the interpreter of Eleven in Stranger Things did not expect at all in this scenario and she was not slow to react.

“Why did they leave ? “

In his confidences to the women’s magazine She, the interpreter of Eleven admits that she was angry because of the final. In reading the scenario of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown could not imagine that this end is possible. Among other things, the departure of Hawkins was not a viable option for the character. “How is this possible ? ” she confides to the magazine. However, the team has tried to reason with him and explain to him the scenario, but the actress seems to completely deny the idea. They told me ‘You’re able to read episode 3 ?’ Because Joyce is saying that she wanted from Hawkins. But I don’t know, I rejected this idea “she continues in her confidence.

A 4 season exciting ?

However, the fans are expecting a lot of twists and emotions in the next season of Stranger Things. What will happen to the role of Eleven ? Will she stay among the characters, ” gentiles “, or will the production turn into a great villain ? In any case, in the teasing of Netflix, there will be the novelty. What will happen to Hopper ? Dead or alive ? The series takes place-does it always to Hawkins or elsewhere ? Speculations are still good to train on the canvas. And you what is your opinion ?