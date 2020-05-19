Stranger Things season 4: Elf is she going to die ?

The gossip are going on to season 4 of Stranger Things. A rumor indicates that the new adventure could be the end for Elf.

Stranger Things stirs up the Canvas because of a rumor that may not please the fan. In effect, season 4 promises to be full of emotion since Elf could actually die ! MCE TV says it all !

Netflix is one of the platforms streaming the most famous online. It offers its users thousands of movies and tv series that usually have a lot of success.

Among the shows, Stranger Things one of the most popular. The science fiction series created by the Duffer Brothers rapidly became a craze of size !

Output for the first time on July 15, 2016the fans have not lost their interest, quite the contrary. In fact, the series became very famous and was highly appreciated by the viewers all over the world.

Moreover, Stranger Things received a score of 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb, 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.9 out of 10 on Tv.com. Notes more than acceptable that prove its quality.

Stranger Things, a rumor revolves around the death of the Elf !

As well Stranger Things has helped to know new players Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo or Natalia Dyer.

But while the fans were waiting patiently for the 4th season, the covid-19 has landed. In fact, the adventure is at risk of experiencing a small delay. If although rumors are rife !

Scheduled for 2021, Stranger Things casts doubt as to the death of the character’s flagship series, Eleven. For the moment, the plot reveals nothing but the fans are starting to really be afraid.

A trailer put online some time ago showed that the sheriff of the town was not dead during the attack on the lab in Russian. Remains to be seen what the future holds for the girlfriend of Mike ! Case to follow…

