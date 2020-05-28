Stranger Things season 4 promises to be both dark and epic !

While the fans are impatient to discover the episodes Stranger Things season 4, Hiro Koda, the co-ordinator of the cascades was left to go to some confidences on the following.

Millie Bobby Brown become “the nasty” in the next pane ? This is the question that torments now the spirit of the followers of the series. The mystery remains whole after a cliffhanger beating them in the final episode of the third opus. The case of Hopper, who had sacrificed himself in the Battle of Starcourt to save Eleven & Co is an proof. According to the latest information, the sheriff will always be of the party. Unfortunately, it will be well away from the small town of Hawkins after destroying the portal that leads to the world upside down.

That is the scenario Stranger Things season 4 ? According to Hiro Koda, who has had access to the scripts prior to stopping the filming, the sequel will be more dark. During an interview with Comicbook, the coordinator of the waterfalls reveals : “All I can tell you about season 4 is that… It is darker (…) there are big surprises and all your favourite characters are in it. This is going to be really good. And, it’s so epic. I had to read nearly eight scripts now, so that’s pretty awesome. I don’t know how many we’ll have “

One who is in charge stunts epic since the first episode reveals that Stranger Things season 4 will be rich in actions. Hiro Koda said that the production was able to complete two episodes before the confinement. For the recovery, he explained that the turning process will be faced with the problem of the respect of social distancing. Now all that remains is to discover when the brothers Duffer and the players will return back on the shelf to develop the new salvo of episodes.