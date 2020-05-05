Stranger Things : the season 4 will be much more frightening, according to one actor (for real this time) – News Series

Four seasons later, the children of Stranger Things have grown well and are ready, therefore, to live experiences a little more frightening than before.

As the saga of Harry Potter that has been able to evolve at the same time that his audience (and his actors) to adopt a tone more mature and dark, the flagship series of Netflix should offer a similar evolution for its fourth season. The third batch of Stranger Things had already tried to develop its characters through their first romantic relationships and intrigue on a larger scale. The mood of supernatural in the series has even paid for a moment in horror, but never too linger there either, which should change after Joe Keery, who portrays the teenager Steve Harrington in the series.

Steve Harrington and the joys of summer jobs

The actor explained in an interview Games Radar as events were to intensify in the next season, now that the kids are older and that his character will finally get out of his ridiculous costume ice cream salesman :

“It’s pretty amazing, the brothers Duffer have yet to put the package. Even if I know that I say this every year, I think this year will be a lot more scary than the previous years, because the last season was already pretty dark. […] I know that this costume[note:theoneinScoops[ndlr:celuidechezScoopsAhoy] has fulfilled its functions and I’m happy to remove it. Is what I have at home for Halloween ? No, unfortunately. They will not leave me have it. One day, maybe !”

Attention : this goes a little spoiler from here !

Millie Bobby Brown, who also avoids spoilers

For the moment, we do not know exactly what to talk about this next season, even if there is no doubt that the series we emnènera outside of the small town not so quiet of Hawkins. The fans should find the sheriff, Jim Hooper (David Harbour), on the fringes of the USSR as a teaser it was revealed (even if the scene post-credits of the end of the season we had already put on the track). Now that Joyce (Winona Ryder) has decided to relocate with his son Will (Noah Schnapp) and his big brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), one can also assume that Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang will have to join their friends elsewhere in the United States.

Answers might, however, have to wait still a little. Season 4 of Stranger Things could well push back its release due to the pandemic of Covid-19, which has halted its production, as explained Ted Sarandos, the director of programmes from Netflix. While waiting to find out when the next season will be available on the platform, we look back on the season 3 of this side.