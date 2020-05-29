Stranger Things : Why did the inhabitants of Hawkins, there is no air to worry about paranormal phenomena

While some fans wonder if Eleven could be at the origin of the Upside Down in Stranger Things, still others pose another question, even more thorny. Namely : why did the inhabitants of Hawkins do seem to-they are not anxious to see the paranormal phenomena take place within their own city ? In fact, in season 1, we learn that a secret laboratory conducts experiments on children after the disappearance of Will Byers and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). In season 2, it is the turn of the Demodogs and the mindflayer to come to a panic while in season 3, the supernatural phenomena related to the Upside Down multiply while the Starcourt Mall is completely destroyed.

The mindflayer in season 3 of Stranger Things

So far, the inhabitants of Hawkins and specifically the adults do not seem to greatly care about the mayhem. Indeed, we learn only at the end of season 3, the mayor Larry Kline attempts to stifle the case by minimizing the facts in a press conference on television to reassure the population. Before that, however, it is radio silence. It seems very curious that no resident is realized earlier the chaos caused by the Upside Down. Or even that none of them are affected, as is the case for the sergeant Harbour and the mother of Will. For example, when the baby Anhedral removes a handful of people to create the new body of the mindflayer in season 3, apart from the merry band of teens, no one seems to worry about the mysterious disappearances.

The Démogorgon in Stranger Things

In this respect, the site Screenrant has a theory : the show runners have simply decided to use the famous trope, which is to make people believe that only children are able to see what is really going on. A narrative device necessary to the proper conduct of the plot, because it lets you get carte blanche to Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen for imagine season after season, the new and wild adventures of Eleven and his comrades. And because by doing that, they do not have to worry about the realistic aspect of the show. They also do not have a need to complexify the plot. Which provides a gain of time and significant energy ! A tactic which has already borne fruit in the past in the film It. A opus horrific to success where the adults have no idea that a form of evil terrorizes their offspring. Check out also this theory that solves the biggest mystery that hovers around the Upside Down in Stranger Things.