Strangest things (Netflix) : the creators know the end of a long time ! – News of the TV Series

The brothers Dumb and David Harbour have teasé some information on season 4 of the strangest Things, delayed because of the sars coronavirus. The show runners have taken the opportunity to remind us that they know very well where they are going and how the series end.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus, Netflix had shared a first teaser of season 4 of the strangest Things, revealing that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was alive, but in a poor state in Russia. The actor had announced a couple of weeks later that the new episodes were planned for the beginning of 2021, but with a stop of the production, the release of season 4 of the fantasy series would be surely postponed. Fans can be sure that the show runners know very well where they are going, and the delays in production and shooting is not entacheront not the plot of the fantastic series.

Matt Fool recalled in an interview for Deadline as with his brother to know the contents of the final of the strangest Things, even if it is not yet known when the series will end. He said : “We like to approach each season as a complete story in its own right. We have a mythology of the vast and rich. We have had almost 25 pages in the universe of the strange Things that a small handful of people that I could see when we came up with the season 1, at the request of Netflix, that I wanted to make sure that our universe was always enough. Season after season, we turn the pages, and we reveal a little more. We have a very good general idea of the direction to take. And we know that the end is already a good time.”

Already renewed for a season 5, Strange Things continues to the beautiful days of Netflix and the fourth season is highly anticipated by the fans. The show runners promise that the season 4 “the biggest and the most frightening to date” with “a new source of horror, long buried, that came to light and that is connected to everything.”. In the same video of the interview for the Deadline, the brothers Fool have also announced the guests amazing for season 4, without giving names : “We have some guests very pleasant this year. It is a fun way to meet some of their icons. To be able to write on a piece of paper, and to see if these people want to play.”

Waiting for the teams to resume the filming of the strangest Things, David Harbour has unveiled some information about what we can expect from his character in this interview for the Deadline. Confirmed that the public will be able to know more about the past of Jim Hopper in season 4, in particular through the boxes found in the attic by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the name “Dad”, “Vietnam” and “New York”. The actor also confessed that he expected of this season with impatience : “I am very happy to show the public of the facets of deeper Jim. Each season, we discover a different aspect of this character. Last season was a bit over exaggerated, and I loved to play. [Dans la saison 4]he is portrayed a little more dark, is able to express some of the things the more deep. David Harbour promises a season 4 “epic” with “of monsters, horror and fear.” but also “the action of Indiana Jones”.

