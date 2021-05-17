Strapless! Mia Khalifa lights up her charms with little clothes

It’s no secret to anyone that Mia Khalifa, a former actress in adult film entertainment, loves to eat delicious dishes while boasting her huge charms.

Long ago she was delighting her palate with some stews that even seem to have made her sigh for such exquisite flavors inside her mouth.

While wearing a strapless top in his photos, some of his followers surely thought that the garment he was wearing would not have the strength to sustain the heavy charms of the Lebanese celebrity, same as by paying attention to the image we can see that they are about to come out.

Nothing makes me happier than the good people who prepare good food,” Khalifa wrote.

The publication was made a few months ago, on November 9, 2020, where it states that visiting the place at any time of the day is really worth it.

This is not the first or last time we will see Mia Khalifa share content related to a restaurant, because on constant occasions she has, as long as she likes what she eats clearly is, so far she has only shared positive comments in her posts.