Stream: Disney+ censorship of his films: the controversy swells – News Entertainment: Television

This is already a month that Disney+ has started to settle in the lounge of the swiss internet users. A small paradise for lovers of blockbusters and animated movies, as the streaming platform provides access to all the classics from uncle Walt, but also Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and other surprises. In all, more than 1000 movies and series are in the program. What widely brighten his confinement, especially if one has children at home.



Screenshot of the unmodified version of the “Splash” de Ron Howard. The hair of Daryl Hannah covered already the butt of the siren, but leaves room for interpretation.

Only here, the picture is not as idyllic as it seems. This has been particularly evident in the United States from the month of February, with the online release of the romantic comedy “Splash”: the scissors barbarians made on the film, and reminded that Disney has, in reality, censorship is easy. Released in 1984, the feature film of Ron Howard shows a young Tom Hanks in the role of a new york falling in love with a mermaid embodied by Daryl Hannah, so lovely as devoid of modesty, especially when it is on the mainland, without her fish tail.

A scene in the show, in the most simple device kiss Tom Hanks on a beach before you reach the sea current. But where the original version was released all the side of the silhouette of the actress, a thick “fur” hair added digitally now acts as a cache for censor her ass, able – one imagines – of traumatizing our young blonde. Because the problem is there: anxious to offer a platform 100% family, Disney does not hesitate to attack it shamelessly at the artistic integrity of a work, wiping out for example here all the comic effects related to the issue of nudity, with this character, who knows not modesty, human.

The platform color ad

Another scene of the film showed the mermaid in front of the statue of liberty, back facing the camera, again, the pretty ass of Daryl Hannah well exposed. More now. A sleight-of-this time operated by cropping the image, performing a zoom in of a way as to leave the buttocks of the actress out-of-field, with the consequence of a loss of definition of the image and a rupture of the harmony of the frame.



Screen Captures from the movie “Splash”, to the left in a DVD version and, at right, in the version amended on Disney+.

Further, a stage-diving, which showed the siren get close to a wreck by waving to the camera, and leaving the space of half an second – guess the contours of a small balloon, disappears this time, purely and simply. It is replaced by a plan entirely new, which no longer has the same dynamic, where one sees, this time in the distance, in the opposite axis, the siren along the wreck.

In the discharge of the platform, an inscription announces clearly the color in the beginning of the meeting: “This film has been modified from its original version. Its content has been reassembled”. A message similar to those found in airplanes, when cuts are made for issues of violence or nudity. But as far I can understand the desire to avoid upsetting the sensibilities of our seat-mate, so it is difficult to accept the same constraints at home, in addition to a paid service. If at least the firm proposed to choose between the watered-down version and the original…

Bart Simpson naked

The nudity, however, is not completely absent from the platform. One distinguishes for example the zigounette Bart in a scene – it is true almost subliminal – of the Simpsons, the movie”, as well as splendid ladies lounging naked in a lake, in “Fantasia”, water up to the waist, before realizing that he is the centaurs. The message is clear: for a comedy, or a musical film, the nude is tolerated. In a romantic setting, with a sub-text of sex, no question… Or how to push the puritanism to the extreme.



A before/after spotted on “Fantasia” (1940), feature film animation experimental bearer of the stereotypes of his time.

This makes us fear the worst for a platform that is supposed to take over a part of the catalog of 20th Century Fox. Imagine, for a moment, “Titanic” stripped of its sequence, where Leonardo DiCaprio draws Kate Winslet naked on her sofa, or a “Mary” at any price” is dispossessed of his schoolboy humor.

Then if the case “Splash” is a characteristic operation of the platform, the latter inherits also the censorship operated by Disney in recent years. Especially those designed to mask racial stereotypes in the production of certain goods, tolerated at the time of the design of the entertainment but became shocking in the 21st century. Thus, the sequence of the centaurs in “Fantasia” (referred to above) were originally a whole bunch of minions black, also centaurs, in charge of primp those of the white race. The minions who have all been deleted, since 1990, either digitally, or by the grace of the crop.

“Toy Story 2” and “The Simpsons” also affected

These also include the animated film “Melody of the South”, which won two Oscar in 1948. Highly criticized for its sub-text, a racist and pro-slavery: he has no known DVD release or re-release in theatres since 1997 and is therefore not included in the catalog of the streaming platform. Strangely enough, in terms of segregation, other titles have not suffered the wrath of the firm. Including “Dumbo”, “the jungle book” or even the short film “Steamboat Willie”, Disney+ is happy to introduce with the cardboard following: “This program is presented in its original version. It may contain representations of cultural outdated”. “Toy Story 2”, by contrast, is presented in its version of 2019, reduced to a post-generic, gender-based, showing the character of Stinky Pete dredge two Barbies, promising them a role in “Toy Story 3”. A cut scene in response to accusations of sexual harassment against John Lasseter, at the time boss of Pixar. As to “Free Solo”, from the catalogue of National Geographic and was voted the best documentary Oscar in 2019, it can be seen, redaction of a few swear words.

And then there’s the case of Michael Jackson. In 1991, the artist had lent his voice to one of the characters in the first episode of the third season of “the Simpsons”. Episode today absent from the platform while it offers yet the entirety of the first 30 seasons of the series. For once, Disney is not responsible for the case since the video complained of had been withdrawn from the catalogue by the producer himself, James L. Brooks, following the recent airing of the documentary “Leaving Neverland”, bringing new testimonies to sexual abuse, suspected of the pop star.

And “Star Wars” in all of this?

Finally, if we could hope for a return to “Star Wars” version of the original theatrical release, before George Lucas got the grind in every sense, it is nothing. Worse: there is even a montage yet different from the famous sequence of”A new hope”, between Han Solo to the bounty hunter Greedo. Already touched up many times to give legitimacy to cold-blooded murder of the hero camped by Harrison Ford, it shows this time the creature push a strange cry before a fire and collapse. An addition that brings nothing to the schmilblick, if not to take us away a little more of the original version.

Conclusion: the platform is rather not recommended for purists. After all, why pay to have ultimately less to the screen? Conversely, the service reassurance can be certain that there will person who is keeping Eve… not even a siren.

Christophe Pinol