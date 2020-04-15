Stream Tory Lanez ‘Mixtape’ The New Toronto 3 ‘

The three-peat.

Only five months after his last album, Tory Lanez book the suite, The New Toronto 3. The mixtape is 16 tracks includes the singles previously released “Do the Most” and “Who Needs Love”, as well as appearances by Lil Tjay ( “Accidents Happen”) and Mansa (“10 Fucks”). Among the other highlights include “Dear and spicy”, “Diary of a Dope Boy” and “Letter to the city 2”.

The New Toronto 3 marks the end of an era as the last album from Tory to Interscope Records after a relationship controversial. “I just wanted to make sure I give [the fans] what they wanted and what they could expect, because I’m on the point of go back to the most classic tones that I had and I’ll start again to get out of the real music, ” he said to Apple Music. “I’ve just been working with a label, and I never wanted to give them my best music, therefore I consider my best music since about five years.”

It’s crazy to think that. I drop my LAST mixtape / project with INTERSCOPE on FRIDAY… AND IM ON The LABEL… LITERALLY A FREE MAN !!!! FREE TO DO AND DRIPPING to THE MUSIC I WANT … 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 # TheNewToronto3 will be the first taste of what is to come

– Tory Lanez (@torylanez) 8 April 2020

The project, which is a continuation of Chixtape 5 November, is the third installment in the series of mixtapes New Toronto Tory, which began in 2015. Later, The New Toronto 2, is finish in 2017.

While he begins a new chapter as an independent artist, the prolific hitmaker continues to host his radio show Quarantine of the people, which has welcomed guests such as Drake, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber. Earlier in the day, the issue record is back on Instagram Live after you have been temporarily blocked for violating the community guidelines Instagram.

