Streaming: Robert Downey Jr. going from Marvel to DC Comics – News Entertainment: Television



[*]

It’s almost like a footballer who would move from FC Barcelona to Real Madrid. Robert Downey Jr. abandoning the comics Marvel to work with the competitor DC Comics. The superstar of Hollywood, who played Iron Man in the MCU for a decade, will produce with his wife Susan Downey, a series Netflix. Thereof, entitled “Sweet Tooth”, is based on the COMICS of Jeff Lemire.

The plot tells the story of a strange boy half-human and half-deer. It will be Gus, who, after a cataclysmic event, meets a group of humans and hybrid children who are trying to uncover the mystery of their origins.

The actors are already known

“The most pleasant things are to be patient for them. Susan and I will produce the original series Netflix, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire. I can’t wait to share it with you,” he revealed on Twitter.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. ???? ???? @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

The cast of “Sweet Tooth”, we should find Christian Convery (“Beautiful Boy”), Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos in “Game of Thrones”), Adeel Akhtar or comedian Will Forte, as well as James Brolin in the role of the narrator.

LeMatin.ch with Cover Media