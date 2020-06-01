Streaming/SVOD June 2020 : the series Disney+ Apple TV+, StarzPlay… don’t miss it – News Series

To you find between the various platforms, SVOD, we offer you this guide to what’s new to see it in streaming during the month of June 2020. With the movie Artemis Fowl, and with an avalanche of series cult of Disney Channel on Disney+.

Disney +

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Miles in space – Seasons 1 and 2 Adventure, Science fiction, Animation

The adventures of the family Callisto in their space ship, the Stellosphere.

The Act of Milo Murphy – Season 2 Comedy, Animation

The cursed Milo and his friends are back for new adventures, and continue to do everything to avoid any disaster.

Genius with Stephen Hawking – Season 1 Documentary

This docu-series request for volunteers and viewers think of as the greatest geniuses of history to answer some of the questions that is most essential and the most complex of the humanity.

Destination Wild : Hawaii – Season 1 Documentary

Catch a flight to the paradise islands, volcanic to the discovery of buried secrets.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12,

Artemis Fowl – Film Adventure, Fantasy, Family

Failing to go to the cinema because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, the film adapted from the youth novels of Eoin Colfer is proposed in exclusivity on Disney +. Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor), Artemis Fowl tells the story of a billionaire genius of evil launched in a conflict against the creatures powerful and mysterious of an underground world, which could be the cause of the disappearance of his father. With Ferdia Shaw, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

The Incorrigible Cory – Seasons 1 and 2 Comedy

Cory Matthews is a teenager like any other : with his friend Shawn, he made the 400 blows in college, his teachers expect more from him and his heart beats only for the beautiful Topanga… that he does not always understand ! Thanks to his parents, Cory will discover little by little the joys and sorrows of life and what it means to become an adult… seasons 3 through 7 of this cult series of the 90’s are already available on the platform.

Mighty Med – Season 1 and 2 Comedy, Action

Kaz and Oliver, two friends who love to spend time in their shop of comics favorite, discover, inadvertently, a wing, a secret hospital for super-heroes and comic book characters.

The Band at Scrooge mcduck – Season 1 Animation

Online of season 1 of the adventures of uncle Scrooge mcduck and his three nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Seasons 2 and 3 are available on the platform.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

The test of a tribe – Seasons 1 to 4 Documentary

Hazen Audel, a botanist, a zoologist and instructor of survival, goes into the most inhospitable of the Earth to learn of the local tribes, the survival techniques that have allowed us to survive for thousands of years.

Alaska, Survival with bear – Season 1 Documentary

The survivalist Lee Stroud part in the discovery of the wilds of Alaska to study the survival techniques of brown bears.

Hercules – Season 1 Adventure, Fantasy, Animation

The spin-off of the cartoon cult, 1997, following the demi-God version of a teenager when he entered the school Prometheus to become a hero.

Super Baloo – Season 1 Comedy, Action, Animation

The bear very well licked in the jungle Book is the hero of a series derived in which he lives peacefully on a paradise island by spending his free time in his hammock sipping exotic cocktails. Also pilot of the canadair, it performs missions to the edge of his old plane, and must often deal with traps set up by Shere Khan and Don Carnage.

101, Rue des Dalmatians – Season 1 Comedy, Animation, Family

Nowadays, the daily life of 101 dalmatians who live in Camden Town, London. Their eccentric mistress has left the house to go and live on an island. Busy at work, Doug and Delilah often leave the children under the responsibility of the seniors, Dylan and Dolly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26,

Section Genius – Seasons 1 to 3 Comedy

Young music prodigy, Chyna Sparks between to 12 years in a program reserved to young talents in the local high school. A favor that is not well seen to his comrades…

JONAS – Season 1 to 2 Comedy, Drama, musical

Online 2 seasons on the fictional life of the Jonas Brothers.

Sonny – Seasons 1 to 3 Comedy

Implementation of the online cult series of the Disney Channel, which has revealed Demi Lovato. The singer and actress embodies a teenager who has always been able to use his talent and his sense of humor to stand out. It was only a matter of time before it becomes the new actress of a popular series for teens.

In a different world – Season 1 Documentary

Immerse yourself in the scenes of The Snow Queen 2 in the company of filmmakers, designers, songwriters and performers. For the first time, behind-the-scenes of Walt Disney Animation Studios have been filmed in order to offer a new vision and a unique artistic creation, the challenges faced and the complexity of creating this animated film, which became the biggest success in the history of animation.

Shake It Up ! – Season 1 Comedy, Family

CeCe and Rocky are the best friends in the world and share the same dream: to become professional dancers ! A dream which becomes a reality when they are chosen to practice their passion on the set of a popular: “Shake It Up, Chicago!”.

Apple TV +

Apple TV+

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Dear… – Season 1 Documentary

This moving series returns on letters written by anonymous whose life has been changed by the biography of iconic personalities such as Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda or Stevie Wonder.

StarzPlay

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

The Great – Season 1 Comedy, drama, Historical, Biopic

The ascension of a young and idealistic girl of 16 years who arrived in Russia for an arranged marriage with the unpredictable Emperor Peter III. Dreaming of love and sweetness of life, Catherine II is facing, therefore, a dangerous world, depraved and barbaric. Determined to change things, he only needs to kill her husband, countering the church, confuse the military and rally the Court to his cause. With Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, by the writer of The Favorite.

