Stressed by the confinement, a teenage girl kills herself

In full containment, Jo Vianni “Jo” Smith was found dead hanging from the 5th of April last at his home located in California, in the United States.

For the moment, it is not clear why this 15 year old girl put an end to his days.

But her mom Danielle Hunt explains that his daughter was particularly stressed lately because of the coronavirus and containment.

However, the high school student had good grades in school and was passionate about sports.

His high school was held to pay tribute to him : “She was in band, played basketball, softball, she was known for her joyful spirit here. She will be missed by all those who knew her”.

An appeal for donations has been launched on the platform gofundme to help his mom. Over 15,000 dollars has already been collected.

“It was a privilege to have her in our lives, and in our small community of softball. Rest in peace in the arms of God, Jo. Your team will never forget,” said her Softball team.