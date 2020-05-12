Strip-tease, shrimp and devotion… 10 things to know about Chris Pratt

Colossus good-natured, now accustomed to blockbusters, the actor playing in the remake of “the magnificent Seven”, in cinemas on September 28. Ten things to know about Chris Pratt.

1 Shoulders

In a few months, Hollywood has estimated that the broad shoulders of Chris Pratt could hold blockbusters to $ 200 million. While he was accustomed to supporting roles of beefy to look good (he played a soldier in “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2012), he is suddenly passed up the displays in “the Guardians of the galaxy” or “Jurassic World”.

2 Dance

Its cult scene : in the opening of “Guardians of the galaxy”, we discover that little thief of space who walks around in a cave infested with aliens dancing to “Come And Get Your Love” the rock group Redbone. Its not chaloupé and the air adventurer nice have emerged as an unlikely mix between Harrison Ford and John Travolta.

3 Working class hero

Chris Pratt was born in 1979 in Minnesota, but he grew up in a small, quiet town in the north-west of the Usa, near Seattle. His mother was a supermarket cashier. His father worked at the mine, and has refurbished homes. When we asked him what he wanted to do in life, he replied : “to Win tons of money.” By his own admission, he was fairly stable.

4 Wrestler

In high school, he is the archetype of the dunce popular. He is a centre-back in the football team, a position reserved for the strong. It also makes the athletics and greco-roman wrestling. One of his former comrades says :

“It was popular among athletes as among the twinks, the drug addicts and the theater people.”

The great advantage of Chris Pratt, it is his mouth good guy, which elicits a sympathy universal.

5 Strip-teaser

He left the university after one semester. It has been strip-teaser and SDF to Maui, an island of the archipelago of Hawaii. He says :

“Great place to be a tramp. There was drinking, smoking weed, and work the least possible, just enough to pay for gas, food and fishing equipment.”

He slept in a van, scruffy, and decorated by a large image of the dog Scooby-Doo.

6 Shrimp

At age 19, he is a server at a restaurant specializing in shrimp, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, named in reference to the film “Forrest Gump.” It is there that he is spotted by Rae Dawn Chong, the daughter of a comedian famous in the 1970s, which produced his first junk movie, a horror film entitled “Cursed Part 3”. It commits. Very few people have seen this film.

7 Loser

In 2003, Pratt decided to become a comedian. In 2009, he was selected to play Andy Dwyer, the nice loser of the series “Parks and Recreation”. The character should quickly disappear, but the chain has decided to promote it after having found that he had a “rate-of-sympathy” very high among viewers of the males under 34 years of age, which is still today its core target.

8 Man-object

Pratt speaks little of politics, but you feel concerned by gender equality. According to him, feminists should not seek to do away with the women-objects, but to promote the men-objects. He claimed to have no problem with being “objectified” :

“In the end, our bodies are objects. We’re just big bags of flesh, blood and meat.”

9 God

Bags of meat, he adds, “that God gives to us to move us”. Pratt is a believer. A young man, he has lost the sense of divine grace, but the birth of his son, in 2012, “has restored her faith in God.” The child was sick, and the actor has “prayed a lot” for it to survive its difficult birth. He is married to actress Anna Faris became famous thanks to the free Z-series “Scary Movie”.

10 Tweets

On Twitter, it is called @prattprattpratt and it is rather funny. It must :

“I just spend three minutes to read the article ‘quantum Physics’ on Wikipedia, and I do not understand still nothing.”

Or : “Without the despicable act of John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln would have today celebrated its 207 years.”

David Caviglioli