Striped Monterrey: Dorlan Pabón puts the Liga MX over the european football

During an interview for Fox Sportsthe colombia striker cf Monterrey Dorlan Pabónnoted the level and the competitiveness of mexican soccer, ensuring that many players prefer to come to the Liga MX instead of Europe because it feels that in the old continent lack competition.

“The mentality of all players is to go to Europe, but watching the european football and the mexican because you have more competition. There is a lot of level. There always wins Barcelona, Real Madrid. Here with a Group is different,” he mentioned.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodriguez leave a millonada in The Machine for sale

On the other hand Pabón is satisfied with the work that has been done in Lined up now, pointing out that his only goal is to stay in the team of The Gang and continue to show their desire, sacrifice and dedication for wanting to keep winning with the club that opened the doors to him in mexican soccer.