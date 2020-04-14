Striped Monterrey, mexico: Antonio Mohamed reveals the future of Avilés Hurtado

During an interview for Multimedia Sportsthe coach of cf Monterrey Antonio Mohamedrevealed what will be the future of the colombia striker Avilés Hurtado within the campus of players on the team, since he has been injured for a long time and will wait to see how it recovers for the next tournament.

“The idea is that the tournament that comes the is already recovered and can be taken into account. Has today, it is one more and then we’ll see as it comes back and how it sits for the next tournament,” said the ‘Turkish’ in chat.

Read also: Former Chivas: Matias Almeyda change your look and compare with Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

On the other hand, Mohamed highlighted the capabilities of the colombia striker and the importance that he had with him before the injury, ensuring that has always been under a good consideration by the coaching staff and by their peers.