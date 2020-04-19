Striped Monterrey: Mohamed confesses why not triumphed in Europe

The strategist of the Striped Monterrey, Antonio “Turco” Mohamedrevealed that his bad behavior was the cause why he could never succeed at the soccer of the Old Continent.

“I didn’t have the conduct to play in Europe, but the level, yes that what I showed; it was perhaps a matter of discipline because on the pitch he had good things, so many that I was in the youth selection Argentina and I came out champion in the Copa America 91,” he said.

Mohamedplayed six years in the argentine League with Hurricane, Boca Juniors and Independentand the rest of his career was made in Mexico from 1993 to 2003.

Then, as coach, after winning two Leagues in Mexico and the Copa Sudamericana with Independent, embarked upon the adventure with the Celta de Vigo in 2018, the team that could manage only 13 games.

“Soccer in Europe is very well established and tidy, everything is outlined for you in a matter of steps to follow. If you take a wrong decision is a wrong view and that was what happened to me in the Celtic, did not like the improvisation,” he said.

"I am grateful of this country, here I did everything I set out to do and we'll see if tomorrow, the destination I holds lead to the Selection at some point in time, that is the only goal that left for me to meet in Mexico," said DT Striped Antonio Mohamed.

Mohamed he returned to directing in Mexico in October, 2019, and within three months got the title of League with the Monterrey. However, the tournament of Closure 2020, arrested by the coronavirus, represents a nightmare to be the last in the table, even without wins.