Stronger Together: a concert virtual, which will take place this Sunday, with Marie-Mai, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and many others!

Several artists gathered last Saturday, April 18 for the show virtual “One World Together at Home“organized, among others, by the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This was a global success, where all were gathered to listen to the performances of renowned American singers and musicians.

Inspired.e.s by such a beautiful musical event, and such an initiative of solidarity has known a great success, it is the turn of talent here to perform for us, next Sunday, April 26, 2020.

To bring together (in a digital way only, of course) the community of quebec, and to rekindle the sense of solidarity in these times of confinement to the home, and to support workers and front-line workers who fight the COVID-19 in Canada, Marie-Mai Bouchard, Céline Dion, Michael Bublé, Shania Twain and Bryan Adams will attend the event, Stronger Together, alongside several other Canadian artists!

The virtual performance of 60 minutes will be broadcast on the channels of CBC, City TV, CTV, Global Montreal, Artv, Series More, Vrak TV, and V Tvin addition to being available on other platforms.

Go to 19h, Sunday for a host of musical entertainment!

