Stronger Together: a concert virtual, which will take place this Sunday, with Marie-Mai, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and many others!

Several artists gathered last Saturday, April 18 for the show virtual “One World Together at Home“organized, among others, by the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO).
This was a global success, where tou.te.s were gathered.e.s to listen to the performances of singers, singers, and musician.do.s american.e.s renowned.
Inspired.e.s by such a beautiful musical event, and such an initiative of solidarity has known a great success, it is the turn of talent here to perform for us, next Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Very happy to join the initiative STRONGER TOGETHER/ALL TOGETHER with @celinedion, @michaelbuble, @bryanadams, @shaniatwain, @officialsarahmclachlan, @alessiasmusic and many others. A special broadcast of 60 minutes will be presented this Sunday, April 26, at 19h in the support to frontline workers who fight the COVID-19 in Canada. @cbc, @city_tv, @ctv, @global_montreal as well as other specialty channels, radio stations and platforms of streaming throughout Canada, will present the event, which will also be broadcast with sub-titles in French on @ici_artv, @seriesplus, @vraktv and @v. tele. I’m so excited to sing for them, but also for you! This is an appointment! #strongertogether #tousensemble 📸 @carlosalyse
To bring together (in a digital way only, of course) the community of quebec, and to rekindle the sense of solidarity in these times of confinement to the home, and to support workers and front-line workers who fight the COVID-19 in Canada, Marie-Mai Bouchard, Céline Dion, Michael Bublé, Shania Twain and Bryan Adams will attend the event, Stronger Together, alongside several other artists in canada.do.s!
The virtual performance of 60 minutes will be broadcast on the channels of CBC, City TV, CTV, Global Montreal, Artv, Series More, Vrak TV, and V Tvin addition to being available on other platforms.
Go to 19h, Sunday for a host of musical entertainment!
