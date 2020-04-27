Stronger Together, All Together: at the height

The initiative of Lady Gaga was small and gave rise to the canadian version Stronger Together, All togetheraired Sunday night on the web and several tv channels in the country. Justin Bieber, Bryan Adams, passing by Marie-Mai, Celine Dion and Drake, more than 70 artists and public figures have made appearances during the television event of 90 minutes. Our account of the issuance amount all glamour and bon ton.



Émilie Côté

The Press

The glamorous canadian

With a monologue of Drake in the fence as the icing on the cake Stronger Together, All together had all the glamour it needed to be at the height of the One World : Together at Home of Lady Gaga, released the last weekend. There have been appearances from Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Celine Dion and Michael Bublé. The television event ended with a choral performance touching of Lean On Me fire Bill Withers, who died three weeks ago. He had seen and heard Serena Ryder, Alessia Cara and Avril Lavigne, to name only these artists, not to mention Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Marie-Mai and Michael Bublé, who were also the show earlier. One thing is certain, “glamour” and “canadian” were not always good bedfellows in the history of showbiz, but it was the case Sunday night. We even saw Amy Poehler and the Toronto native Will Arnett in their home, as well as Mike Myers and the writer, Margaret Atwood… It was only missing the Ontarians original Ryan Gosling and Jim Carrey to steal the show to the Americans.

The right tone

The event had a dual mandate : a tribute to front line workers who are fighting the COVID-19 as well as raise money for the organization food Banks Canada. Missed-it musical performances ? We sometimes have the impression of watching a telethon ? Maybe. One thing is certain : the producers can say mission accomplished, because the servers of the web site to make a donation to food banks of Canada have not been able to respond to the excess demand. Hats off to the researchers, the special issue was a wealth of evidence touching and unexpected. The tone of Stronger Together, All together was less tearful than that of One World : Together at Home. He was warm-hearted without “peak-peak” for all the lack of budget. The sound was also of better quality with a dose of pleasant humor. The sprinter and olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse has entrusted to you to live two frustrations with the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Not only the olympic Games will not take place, but it is unable to make an appointment with his barber. For his part, the actor Ryan Reynolds has blagué that we were celebrating the 10th anniversary of six weeks of confinement.

Of the touching testimonies

Many testimonies defined the special issue. Both people in the field of health, of employees to community organizations or individuals that have recovered from the COVID-19. We enjoyed that of a nurse who is on loan for a recreational vehicle free of charge to be able to isolate himself in his court between his shifts, not far from his family. And what of this boy in the Outaouais, Zachary Doyle, who has raised 6000 $ for the food bank in her region. And another who has made a sort of mini-cushion as the employees in the field of health can put on their face to make the mask more comfortable. Other touching testimonies : those of the Canadian centenarians who have told the time of the Spanish flu of 1918. And that of the singer Anne Murray on the tragedy of deadly unrest in the Nova Scotia.

The French, please !

Following criticism about the lack of quebecois artists, the producers have added last Thursday Charlotte Cardin, the athlete Georges St-Pierre and Sam Roberts (whose song We’re All In This Together it was perfectly appropriate opening of the issue). The intention was commendable, but was it enough ? Anyway, Charlotte Cardin has been magnetic to the piano on his song Sneaks. Accompanied by her lover, David Laflèche, Marie-Mai has been just as flawless. In speaking easily in both languages, the two autrices-composers-performers have also done a nice lesson of bilingualism to the viewers. And hats off to the basketball players of the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam for their words in French. And how can we forget the wise words of Celine Dion ? “Let’s take care of each other. I am certain that together we will succeed, she said in a solemn tone. Be careful. “

In the meantime the quebec version…

During the broadcast, environmentalist David Suzuki has pointed out that he knows that Canadians can unite “together” since he has seen of Montreal to encourage the Toronto Raptors. If Quebec was never really at his place in shows like the one Sunday, it was already seen worse. Of course, the show has had its fair share of moments canadian predictable. But it was rather unthinkable for the producers to exclude the host, Rick Mercer, Jann Arden – inducted into the Pantheon of canadian music, and Tom Cochrane who plays no surprise Life is a Highway. But we would have liked to see Shania Twain to say a few words in French live from his ranch. “Courage Canada, I love you. We are going to get through this difficult period. Together, ” she said before grabbing his guitar and interpret Up ! with his dog at his side. The French had perhaps not the recognition he deserved on Sunday, but he had a lot more than that in the galas of Juno, for example. And remember that a quebec version of an event charity television similar – named What a luck that we took – will be released in two weeks on TVA and Télé-Québec.