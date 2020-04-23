“Stronger Together, All Together’: Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers, others have been added to the list – National

More than four dozen of the great names of canadian registered Stronger Together, All Together.

Broadcast without advertising on all the markets on Sunday, 26 April at 18: 30. and 19 h NT, as well as hundreds of platforms, artists, activists, actors and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national tribute to the front-line workers who fight the COVID-19 during the broadcast of 90 minutes.

The participants announced Thursday are Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Meyers, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and the actors Schitt”s Creek, in which Annie Murphy, Catherine O’hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy , Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, named rizwan Manji and Sarah Levy.

Among the other participants recently announced include Amy Poehler, Andre de Grasse, Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Burton Cummings, Charlotee Cardin, Christine Sinclair, Cirque du Soleil, the Command Sisters, Dallas Green, Dan Kanter, David Foster, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson , Geddy Lee, Georges St-Pierre, Hamza Haq, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Morgan Rielly, Meeting of the national chief of First Nations Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Robbie Robertson, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Scott Helman , Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw and Walk off the Earth.

They join the participants of the previously announced Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Sofia Reyes, William Prince, Margaret Atwood, Tessa Virtue, Eric McCormack , Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Will Arnett, Chris Hadfield, David Suzuki, Rick Hansen, Hayley Wickenheiser, Connor McDavid, Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak.

Designed and produced in the framework of an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC / Radio-Canada, the broadcast will be over two dozen platforms of television, radio and streaming give their air time for the presentation without the publicity of 90 minutes.

Stronger Together, All Together is presented in part with the support of MADE | WE, the national movement, focused on the consumer and to the scale of the industry, which recognizes and celebrates canadian talent creative.

This event supports the campaign of $ 150 million to food Banks Canada to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the pandemic COVID-19.

“The front-line workers, in many sectors, including the food banks, have been significantly impacted by COVID-19,” said Chris Hatch, CEO of food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are grateful for Stronger Together, All of us for helping our neighbors most vulnerable.”

Stronger Together 🍁 All Together, will present a programming star to support front-line workers who fight the COVID-19 everywhere in Canada. 🇨🇦❤️ Don’t miss it, Sunday at 6: 30 on Global. #Stronger together #TousEnsemble pic.twitter.com/1xOQvfDY1I – Tv Stay At Home (@GlobalTV) April 22, 2020

Stronger Together, All Together will be broadcast on at least 110 platforms, including the French translation, simultaneous live HERE ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, V, and United TV.

The new presenters join Stronger Together, All Together, the broadcast of ATN, APTN, Blue Ant Media, Brain wild, Suite Life, NTV, OUTtv, Line, Super Channel and States TV. In addition, more than four dozen new radio stations came on board, including EZ Rock Bell Media as well as the participating stations of Arctic Radio, Blackburn, Radio’s First Peoples, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco and View radio networks.

“We are grateful for the many calls and emails from Canadians iconic offer to help out and participate in this historical diffusion, and we look forward to sharing more details tomorrow,” said Lindsay Cox, senior vice-president, showrunner and executive producer of Insight Productions. “We are also grateful to the growing list of broadcast partners that have been able to find time in their schedules to allow us to tell more stories of front-line workers and heroes of the community who make a difference in this moment.”

The special can also be viewed on:

44 TV platforms:

ABC Spark, ATN HD, ATN LIFE, ATN PUNJABI PLUS, ATN PM ONE, ATN TAMIL (JAYA TV) ATN GUJARATI, ATN BANGLA, ATN CRICKET PLUS, ATN FOOD FOOD, APTN, A. Side, BBC Earth, CBC, CBN , Citytv, Cottage Life, CP24, CTV, CTV2, FX, Family Channel, Global, HI, Life After 2000s, ICI ARTV, Love, Nature, MUCH, MTV, National Geographic, Makeful, NTV, OMNI Tv, OUTtv, SériesPlus, Slice , Smithsonian Channel Canada, StingrayHits, Stingray Retro, Super Channel Fuse, TSN, united States TV, V, VRAK

12 platforms of streaming:

CBC.ca, CBC, Gem, application CBC Listen, CTV.ca, application CTV, Citytv.com, ETCanada.com, application, Global TV, GlobalTV.com, GlobalNews.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, application iHeartRadio Canada

43 radio platforms:

CBC Music, CBC Radio One, EZ Rock, Sirius XM Channel 169, And Virgin Radio stations, and additional networks of radio Arctic Radio, Bell Media, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco, and Vista

11 platforms at the request of:

CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, application CTV, Global app TV, GlobalTV.com HERE TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, application iHeartRadio Canada, Stingray Quello, Super Channel On Demand

–

