Stronger Together, All Together now : An appearance disappointing Céline Dion

This Sunday evening, a great show that pays tribute to the front-line workers has been featured on more than a hundred platforms in Canada.

One could see a few stars of quebec, including Charlotte Cardin and Marie-Mai, and more of the big stars of canadian origin, such as Shania Twain, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Will Arnett, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Bieber.

Overall, we can say that the show Stronger Together, All Together had nothing to envy to the Americans, who proposed a concert virtual similar the last week. Review the best moments here.

Only disappointment : Celine Dion. Many Canadians, English and French, were eager to discover what we reserved the diva, who has proposed a delivery memorable with Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga among Americans. To our great surprise, Stronger Together just spread a message from the songstress, live from her kitchen, released 10 days ago on his social networks. Not original material to the Canadians. This situation has obviously disappointed many fans, who have expressed themselves on the canvas.

Note that several canadian artists, including Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Bryan Adams, participated in a new version of the song ” Lean on Me “. Marie-Mai interprets the same passage in French.

See the assembly, which concluded the concert Stronger Together, All Together, below.