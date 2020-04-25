Stronger Together, All together now: Celine Dion and the canadian celebrities will join their tour

The concert One World: Together At Home will be a follow canadian, and guess who will be again one of the main stars. None other than Céline Dion.

• Read also: One World: Together At Home: Celine Dion finishes the concert in beauty

• Read also: Céline against the virus

After having concluded the event Saturday night singing The Prayer with Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend, the quebec diva dominates this time, an alignment formed including Michael Bublé, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara and Marie-Mai, all united to support the workers in the front line of the COVID-19.

Several tv channels, radio stations and web-based platforms to coast to coast will broadcast the show, called Stronger Together, All together, which will be presented on Sunday at 19h.

In Quebec, ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK and V is the disseminate.

Several personalities, including astronaut Chris Hatfield and the hockey player Connor McDavid, will also make an appearance to help raise funds for canadian food banks.