“Stronger together”: Drake, Justin Bieber, Celine Dion and many others take advantage of benefits for food Banks Canada

A number of artists and canadian actors arrived from their homes to attend the special Stronger Together to support the efforts of food Banks Canada during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Drake were among the stars of the issuance of the 90 – minute broadcast on television and radio, and streamed online on Sunday evening (26 April) – which encouraged viewers to make a donation to the charity.

Dion pointed out the health professionals, first responders and other essential service providers: “We can’t thank you enough all,” she said. “We salute your bravery. “

Bieber appeared later in the evening, beside his wife, Hailey.

“I just wanted to let you know that we are here in Canada with you,” he said. “We endure this as a country as a whole. We send our love and our prayers. “

Later, he was part of a take on “Lean on Me” with Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and many other canadian singers.

Short performances at home throughout the special also included Bublé with the Barenaked Ladies, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan and more.

Drake has closed Stronger Together, who has not played but who has offered a thoughtful message.

“I want to start by saying congratulations to all the artists who have played, have presented their talents tonight for a good cause,” said Drake.

“I want to send all my love, all my gratitude, all my support to frontline workers,” added the star of “Toosie Slide”, revealing that he “eventually ended up in the hospital the other day because of a foot injury. . ”

He praised the morale and the morale of the health workers he has met, saying that it was “incredible to see people who must leave their families every day and go to work in the midst of this crisis, as dangerous as it is to” be ” the glue that binds us together. “

Drake has continued to offer a few words of motivation to people who are at home at this time, according to the rules, if they are isolated, who do not feel affected or not directly affected by the situation. I know that this can weigh on your mental health . I want to urge all those who are in their own namespace to find the lining of silver in the time that we are going through at this time. ”

The rapper has suggested to work on his craft at home, or use this time to “improve mentally, physically” or to ” maintain your personal relationships, your personal relationships “.

“The time has come to reflect on itself,” said Drake. “I hope that we émergerons all better people, a people more unified. “