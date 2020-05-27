strongly criticised for his protective mask, the star pushes a big rant on Twitter

Criticized on Twitter, Alyssa Milano has decided not to let it go ! By unveiling a photo of herself and her family on the social network, the actress of Charmed not thought of drawing the ire of internet users, and yet… Saturday 23 may 2020, the star, who has recently been attacked verbally by Rose McGowan, his former partner, has published a selfie in a car. We can see it with her husband David Bugliari, and their two children, Milo, born in August 2011, and Elizabella, who was born in September 2014. All of which proudly displayed their protective masks, Alyssa Milano has requested its subscribers to do the same. “Show me your masks ! The masks protect the people and keep them in good health. Show me yours ! Loans ? Go !”, wrote the actress.

Alyssa Milano defends himself on Twitter

But this is not the masks of its children to the playful design or the medical mask from her husband, who have attracted attention on Twitter, but that of Alyssa Milano, made in crochet, which ignited the internet users. Some are so quick to point out that his mask did not prevent the particles from spilling through the holes when it éternuait or coughing. The actress wished, therefore, to explain that the carbon filter had been sewn to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus. “The mask contains a filter for the love of heaven. A carbon filter. My mother makes”, she responded to a visitor who had treated her “stupid”.

