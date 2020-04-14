Stuck in the house, Alesso and Liam Payne always rotate a video clip

NEW YORK —

The coronavirus has stopped many projects in the music industry, cancellations of tours to backup albums, but this has not prevented the producer and DJ nominated for the Grammy Awards Alesso and the former singer of One Direction, Liam Payne filming a new movie clip.

The couple has joined forces for the new song and dance “Midnight”, but was not able to film a clip typical because of social distancing, quarantine and confinement to the home due to the spread of the virus. Then Alesso came in the Los Angeles studio where he had originally created the piece to film his portion while Payne, who lives in London, had a friend who was filming singing on his balcony.

The result is a movie clip simple and clean that could pass for a video that has not been done with limitations. “Midnight” was released Wednesday.

“It was nice to make a video with a lot less noise – the clips are always very busy,” said Payne in a telephone interview with the Associated Press this week. “For me personally, just to be able to leave the house to me, a song to sing on the balcony and sing as I wanted to play it rather than tell me how to move or what to do, or something like that It was really our video and I am proud of it. “

“It is rather refreshing to see Liam play and me to work on the song,” said Alesso. “This is really how it’s done, you know? And somehow let the song have the glow. For me, it was refreshing.”

“Midnight” is a song about relational reconciliation. But the interpreters have stated that with the impact of the sars coronavirus in the world, the song has taken on a special meaning.

“It gives it definitely a more important. We will always listen to this song, at least me and Liam, and think of those moments,” said Alesso. “I think it gives it definitely a special feeling.”

“We all learn new things about our spouses and spend so much time with them, people who overcome things also huge in the world together. I think this definitely helps the song and how you overcome this kind of things. “Added Payne.

“Midnight” is one of the many songs that Payne, 26 years old, has taken out since One Direction has been discontinued in 2015. He dropped his first album “LP1” in December and has reached the Top 10 of the ranking Billboard Hot 100 with several hit platinum, “Strip It Down.” The English singer has also collaborated with J Balvin, Zedd, French Montana, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Rita Ora.

Alesso, who is Swedish, has won the Top 40 with the success of platinum – “Heroes (We could be)” with Tove Lo and “Let Me Go”, with Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, and Watt. The player 28-year-old has also had success as a remixer, even winning a Grammy nomination for his home version of “If I Lose Myself” from OneRepublic.

Alesso was looking for a singer to play on “Midnight” and was pleased that Payne has jumped on board: “It has added to its incredible flavor. It turned out really amazing.”

The artists say that at home, they continue to be creative. Alesso has been working tirelessly in the same studio where he produced “Midnight” and turned the video of the song.

“I work 10 times more now because I have more free time. My creativity really flowing better now because I’m just at home and I’m not distracted by the tours and that kind of stuff,” said Alesso, who added: “I of course, sit down and play a lot of video games and watch lots of Netflix. “

Payne said that he is busy “draw, draw pictures, paint stuff”. He has also given back to his community by making a gift of 360 000 meals to food banks in need during the pandemic, through the charity The Trussell Trust.

He expressed the hope that “Midnight” – the song and the video can have a positive impact on people.

“It is important at this time to get out to our fans. Although everyone is stuck at home and self-isolating, I just think it is important to still have stuff to bring a little sunshine to the day of all the world,” said Payne.