Stuck With You”, the title special containment Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

You have not been able to move to the side, two icons of the current pop have very recently teamed up to create a title that speaks volumes in this period of confinement.

The song is called Stuck With U, it is signed Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and the clip was released Friday, may 8!!

When the duo was announced a few days before the release of the title on YouTube, I knew already that I would like.

Not that I’m particularly a fan of Justin Bieber but I like his songs in feat with other artists, and Ariana Grande is one of my favorite singers for several years now, I knew that the result would be great !

Stuck With U is a ballad-like song of Ed Sheeran : a beat soft and almost vintagewords that describe the love with simple words but which everyone can identify, and an air that comes into the head !

The voices of Ari and Justin mingle very well from one to the other according to me, and I find in each of their musical universes.

Stuck With Ua song of solidarity and a clip moving

If the lyrics I like, it’s probably because they reproduce almost exactly what I experienced with my guy since the beginning of the confinement, as many lovers confined.

So lock the door, (Then closes the door)

And throw out the key (and throw away the key)

Can’t fight this no more (you can’t escape it)

It’s just you and me (it’s just you and me)

And there’s nothing I, nothing I, I can do (and there’s nothing I can do about it)

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you (I’m stuck with you) So go ahead and drive me insane (okay, and make me crazy)

Baby, run your mouth (baby, unpacks everything)

I still wouldn’t change being stuck with you (I wouldn’t change anything to the fact of being stuck with you)

Stuck with you, stuck with you (stuck with you)

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby (I’m stuck with you…)

Yes, it is very mims.

All the more mims that all the money collected by the viewing of this clip or the sales of the song will be donated to the association First Responders Children’s Foundation which funds scholarships for the children of the nursing staff (among others).

In addition to that, the clip is of course adorable.

The two stars have asked upstream to their fans to film themselves dancing to the instrumental part of the song, confined to their homes with their loved ones, and all of these recordings were then compiled.

People of all ages, all colors, alone or in couple, in family or with their petsafter the screen, in pajamas or dress prom.

There are also personalities more known as Demi Lovato and choreographers of Ariana Grande.

See all these people hug and dance together, I’m not going to lie, it’s been really good to my little heart in this period when the loneliness gets a little more experience every day.

And you, you loved the clip and the song Stuck With U ?

