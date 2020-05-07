“Stupid Love” of Lady Gaga, a new clip, very futuristic





youtube/lady gaga Lady Gaga in her new video” Stupid Love”

MUSIC – A first glimpse of his new project. This Friday, 28 February, Lady Gaga has unveiled her new video “Stupid Love”. Outside of success of “A Star is born”, this is the first song that the singer comes out from “Joanne”, his last album of 2016. It had been a few days that the artist shared on his social networks previews of her new video, a futuristic atmosphere and visual effects that recall his beginnings.

In this atmosphere, half science fiction, half manga, Lady Gaga is at the head of a tribe and did everything possible to keep the peace. We see her dancing in the desert on a choreography that reminds us of his first songs.

Three weeks ago, the song had already been leaked, which had prompted the singer to respond. “Can y’all stop [en français, “Est-ce que vous pouvez arrêter”]had tweeted Lady Gaga in the caption of a photo montage of a little girl cagoulée, headphones on the ears. A finger before the mouth, she asks the silence. If no date has been given for the release of his 6th album, this clip is a signal that seems to say that this moment is not far off. If there is little information on this release coming, the end of the clip reveals a word, “Chromatica”. An index on the name of the album? See also on Huffpost : Lady Gaga is engaged to Oprah Winfrey about her rape





