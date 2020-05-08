Sublime Atelier Versace, she introduces us to (finally) her boyfriend !

Its title, “Starving” going on all the radios , and she is nominated in the category of best actress for the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony. It is what it is ! When you think that it is only twenty years old, this little lady has already all of a large. Named for an Oscar in 2010, she became really popular after her role in Pitch Perfect 2, and his first album Haiz, released in 2015 is a success in the world. After a tour of the United States, Japan, and Latin America, Hailee follow soon on the set of Pitch Perfect 3 which is scheduled to release this year. The only downside ? It is still unknown in France, and the film for which she is named for the Golden Globes, The Edge of Seventeen, is still not out in us (it was released in November in the United States).

For the first time, the young woman introduced her boyfriend Cameron Smoller during a formal evening. So far we have seen that on Instagram.

>> How to imitate the look of Hailee Steinfeld ?

The little black dress is a staple of our wardrobe, and Hailee was reinterpreted by adding a train. Finally, it’s Donatella Versace and her team who have added. You can wear for example this dress in sequins in Warehouse to 40,80€. If you prefer dresses with naked back, you will fall for this model at Asos to 73,99€.

>> What do you think of the look of Hailee Steinfeld ?

DH