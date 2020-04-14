Subtle Message in a nod to the star – JAPANFM

The UFC star Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford do a little reading while undressing in quarantine.

On Thursday, the couple has added the next chapter to their getaways naked, this time courtesy of the popular book by Mark Manson The subtle art of not giving a F ***.



“Your life is not yours if you care about always of the mind of someone else,” said VanZant.

The subtle message occurs after that VanZant received back earlier this week from some of the fans have grown tired of the act nu. Many users of Instagram have criticized the pair, saying that their pictures be irrelevant were only a desperate attempt to attract attention.

Despite the negative comments, the blow of the UFC, and her husband of two years went to the front, to the delight of the other followers, including singer Demi Lovato.



“I really can’t with you all … incredibly awesome, I also look forward to see the result,” wrote the pop star in response to a photo taken earlier this week.

While they were lying at home, isolated, because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, VanZant, 26 years old, and Vanderford were regularly laid bare of many skins. There was work naked, cooking naked, gardening naked and the original idea of the icon of the UFC Conor McGregor has even made an appearance in one of their messages.



Pictures side-by-side, VanZant is seen holding a bottle of irish whiskey McGregor n ° 12 to cover the crown jewels of Vanderford, while it uses a chip to ensure that the modesty of his wife is still in contact – or at least as in tact as this can be possible when you are mounted on the kitchen bench in your suit birthday.

Originally published as subtle message in the cliché cheeky of the star