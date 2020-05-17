such valuable advice that it gives to the students !

For the event #Graduation2020, several stars have sent a video message to the students freshly graduates. As Selena Gomez !

While the singer brings a lot of importance on the education, Selena Gomez sends a video message to graduate students for the event #Graduation2020. MCE tells you more !

The american stars are mobilized to give courage to students ! In fact, the pandemic of covid-19 shy of their entire school year. No luck…

However, students must not drop the arm. Quite the contrary even ! During these last two months, they all hung out.

Then, it is out of the question not to organize a graduation ceremony virtual to still be commended for their hard work. After all, they deserve it all !

And the least we can say is that their famous ceremony turns into a dream ! To comfort the students, Cardi B address, a very nice video message on Facebook.

But the young woman is not the only one to think of them ! Yes, Selena Gomez also wants to take the floor. In fact, the beautiful interpreter of the “Feel Me” holds absolutely encouraging for the following !

Selena Gomez supports

First of all, Selena Gomez understood the disappointment of thousands of students. In effect, they would have liked to be able to find for this special day.

But because of the covid-19, it is impossible ! The reason for this ? He must keep his distance. Thus, the ceremony virtual was the best way to mark the occasion !

“(…) It is a trip for find your direction or your passionthen don’t be frustrated by mistakes and setbacks, as they happen to us all “explains the ex The Weeknd.

“Everyone can come together and celebrate the major accomplishment, but until then, stay safe, stay connected with your friends and family, and congratulations for this step! “

In any case, Selena Gomez is really proud of the students ! The pretty brunette hope his inspiring message will make them happy. It is really too cabbage !

