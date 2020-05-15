Sued by his ex-manager, Mariah Carey refuses to provide his medical records

The singer Mariah Carey — WENN



The legal troubles of Mariah Carey continue. Pursued by his former assistant, in January last, it is now his ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov, which assigns to the judges. The former employee of the diva demands that she present her medical records to the justice.

According to documents obtained by the american website The Blast, it would determine “the mental state and cognitive functions disrupted Mariah Carey, his manic episodes, his psychosis and delusions, ” but also his ” consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana, illegal drugs and/or narcotics “.

Stella Bulochnikov would also have in his possession evidence to show that the artist does not follow the treatment that had been prescribed for his bipolar disorder. Charges refuted by Mariah Carey.

The diva, ned block

The diva believes that its former employee seeks only to ” harass “, to “embarrass” and violate her privacy. Entering in turn the justice, she has filed a petition to cancel the request and shall require approximately 9.060 euros (10.215 us dollars) fine against Stella Bulochnikov.

This subpoena is in direct link with the proceedings initiated by the former assistant of the starLianna Azarian. As a reminder, she had attacked Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov for sexual harassment, assault, emotional distress and wrongful termination. Accusations denied by the diva. But the action in justice of Stella Bulochnikov could give credit to the accusations of the assistant injured.