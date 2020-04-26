Sugar Ray Leonard: Mayweather took him to school the Canelo VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city





Saul Alvarez it has earned the worldwide respect of great personalities of the world of boxing, and one of them is Sugar Ray Leonard, who some days ago took the time to talk about the fighter mexican, in specific the contention that it had before Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Sugar Ray Leonardwho is a historical boxing for having been the first to win world titles in five different categories, it is clear that Canelo was still very young at that time, a situation that contrasted substantially with Mayweatherwho finally ended up picking up the victory; however, he believed that the mexican was a big learning in that contest.

“(Canelo) is a great student. When I saw him against Mayweather, I saw a student against a professor. Floyd took him to school, but (Canelo) he learned from this“said Leonard to Mauricio Sulaimanby means of the WBC University.

Even, the own Canelo Alvarez has publicly acknowledged that in the fight with the Money he lacked experiencealthough likewise emphasized the learning acquired in the contest held in The Vegas, Nevada.

Mayweather breaks confinement

The Money has been in the eye of the hurricane in the last days, then that he has been seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles on a bicycle, accompanied by a large group of friends, despite the fact that such entity is quarantined by the pandemic of the COVID-19.